Fines on polluting vehicles in three major cities of province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), taking action against polluting vehicles, conducted checking of vehicles on busy roads of Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Karachi on Friday.

According to the press release, a total of 109 small and large vehicles were inspected in the three major cities of the province during which the amount of smoke and toxicity emitted from them was inspected with the help of the latest equipment.

During the check, out of 109 vehicles, 36 vehicles were found to be emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of SEQS and a total fine of Rs 36,000 was imposed on them thru the traffic police.

Proportionately, 30% of the vehicles checked were found to be spreading pollution mainly due to substandard fuel consumption and improper maintenance of vehicle engines and silencers.

The operation was overseen by Deputy Director Instrument Engineering, Sada Bakhsh, while field teams from SEPA's regional offices in the three cities took part in the operation.

SEPA urges vehicle owners to keep their vehicles tuned regularly and keep their engine and silencer in good condition so that their emissions do not exceed the provincial environmental standards.