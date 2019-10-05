UrduPoint.com
Finland Ambassador To Visit Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry On 7th

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:31 PM

Ambassador of Finland in Pakistan Harri Kamarainen will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on October 7 (Monday).

SCCI PRO Tajamal Hussain said that the ambassador would discuss matters of mutual interest with the exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at the SCCI.

The envoy will also visit some leading industrial units as well, he added.

