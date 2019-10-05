Finland ambassador to visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 7th

Ambassador of Finland in Pakistan Harri Kamarainen will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on October 7 (Monday).

SCCI PRO Tajamal Hussain said that the ambassador would discuss matters of mutual interest with the exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at the SCCI.

The envoy will also visit some leading industrial units as well, he added.