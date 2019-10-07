UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Envoy Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI)

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Finland envoy visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

Finland Ambassador to Pakistan, Horri Kamaranen visited here on Monday to observe the unique export culture of this export hub

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) -:Finland Ambassador to Pakistan, Horri Kamaranen visited here on Monday to observe the unique export culture of this export hub.

The main purpose was to find out the ways for accelerating the pace of trade between Finland and Pakistan.

The Ambassador visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to discuss the possibilities and opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade between the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI president Muhammed Ashraf Malik said that Pakistan and Finland had been enjoying cordial relations since long and the ties would be further strengthened with the passage of time.

More/sar/zhr

Related Topics

Pakistan Finland Sialkot Chamber Hub Commerce Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

7 minutes ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

10 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

11 minutes ago

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

19 minutes ago

Hong Kong Government Not Ruling Out Internet Ban A ..

6 minutes ago

Meghan Markle's father Thomas shares her 'hurtful' ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.