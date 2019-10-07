Finland envoy visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

Finland Ambassador to Pakistan, Horri Kamaranen visited here on Monday to observe the unique export culture of this export hub

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) -:Finland Ambassador to Pakistan, Horri Kamaranen visited here on Monday to observe the unique export culture of this export hub.

The main purpose was to find out the ways for accelerating the pace of trade between Finland and Pakistan.

The Ambassador visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to discuss the possibilities and opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade between the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI president Muhammed Ashraf Malik said that Pakistan and Finland had been enjoying cordial relations since long and the ties would be further strengthened with the passage of time.

