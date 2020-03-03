Finland keen to cooperate NAVTTC in construction, hospitality

Finland has expressed keen desire to start mutual cooperation programmes with NAVTTC including training of Pakistani students in accordance with the Finnish TVET standards especially in Construction and Hospitality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Finland has expressed keen desire to start mutual cooperation programmes with NAVTTC including training of Pakistani students in accordance with the Finnish TVET standards especially in Construction and Hospitality.

It was told during the meeting of a 4-member delegation from Finland led by Chairman of Finland Pakistan business Council (FPBC) Mr. Wille Eerola held here Tuesday with the Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan, a press release said.

The delegates included Head of Turku Vocational institute (TAI), Director of education Division Turku, Mr. Timo Haukioja and Team Leader of Hospitality Turku, Mr. Petri Horkko. Rector of National University of Technology (NUTECH), Mr. Khalid Asghar, and Director Generals of NAVTTC were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Khan briefed the delegation on the ongoing activities of NAVTTC as the apex TVET body entrusted with the country's largest skill development programme, "Hunarmand Pakistan".

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khan said that quality control and capacity enhancement in TVET sector are the most important factors governing the current TVET reform process in Pakistan. "We are taking practical steps to plug gaps between the demand of skilled manpower to the industry and actual production of workforce in close collaboration with the provinces which in the longer run will also help us fulfill the requirements of CPEC and international labour market", he said.

"Under the National "Skills for All" strategy, NAVTTC has already begun the skill development reform process which includes an overall change in the TVET paradigm", he added. Explaining further, Dr. Khan said that NAVTTC is gradually shifting to Competency Based Training (CBT) under National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF) which will equip our skilled workforce with the benchmarked skills and aptitude and provide avenues for upward progression in the labour market.

Mr. Wille Eerola appreciated the steps being taken by NAVTTC to improve TVET delivery in the country and said these innovative approaches will help in lifelong learning for Pakistani TVET graduates and in achieving sustainable development of the country. He expressed keen desire to start mutual cooperation programmes with NAVTTC including training of Pakistani students in accordance with the Finnish TVET standards especially in Construction and Hospitality.

Both sides discussed various areas of collaboration in TVET sector including curricula development, TVET qualifications and affiliation of Pakistani TVET institutes with the best Finnish institutes.