FinMin Stresses Need To Adopt Policies Framed To Address Climate-change-related Issues
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:06 PM
Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and urgently needs to accelerates its mitigation efforts
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed the need to adopt policies framed to address climate change-related issues on a fast-track basis.
He stated this while speaking at the international climate change conference titled "Breathe Pakistan in Islamabad on Thursday (today).
He said Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and urgently needed to accelerate its mitigation efforts.
The minister expressed gratitude to the Vulnerable Twenty group, which is working on a comprehensive Climate Prosperity plan, expected to be unveiled in April.
On the other hand, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the provincial government is vigorously pursuing a strategy to mitigate the environmental pollution and improving the overall Air Quality Index across the province.
She was virtually addressing a "Breathe Pakistan Climate Change Conference" in Islamabad today.
The Minister said that government has plan to introduce fifteen hundred electric buses in the province.
She further said that Punjab has been declared a No-plastic province and Environmental Protection Agency is conducting massive surveillance to prohibit the use of plastic in the province.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that eighty percent of the industry has been incorporated environmental control system in their industrial units.
She said that a Super Seeder Subsidy program has been launched with five point six billion rupees under the smog mitigation and air quality program.
The Minister said that agriculture department is convincing farming community to use super seeder machines instead of stubble burning.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that curriculum is also being incorporated to sensitize the general public about the importance of clean environment and adverse impacts of climate change.
