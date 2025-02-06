Open Menu

FinMin Stresses Need To Adopt Policies Framed To Address Climate-change-related Issues

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:06 PM

FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related issues

Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and urgently needs to accelerates its mitigation efforts

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed the need to adopt policies framed to address climate change-related issues on a fast-track basis.

He stated this while speaking at the international climate change conference titled "Breathe Pakistan in Islamabad on Thursday (today).

He said Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and urgently needed to accelerate its mitigation efforts.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Vulnerable Twenty group, which is working on a comprehensive Climate Prosperity plan, expected to be unveiled in April.

On the other hand, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the provincial government is vigorously pursuing a strategy to mitigate the environmental pollution and improving the overall Air Quality Index across the province.

She was virtually addressing a "Breathe Pakistan Climate Change Conference" in Islamabad today.

The Minister said that government has plan to introduce fifteen hundred electric buses in the province.

She further said that Punjab has been declared a No-plastic province and Environmental Protection Agency is conducting massive surveillance to prohibit the use of plastic in the province.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that eighty percent of the industry has been incorporated environmental control system in their industrial units.

She said that a Super Seeder Subsidy program has been launched with five point six billion rupees under the smog mitigation and air quality program.

The Minister said that agriculture department is convincing farming community to use super seeder machines instead of stubble burning.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that curriculum is also being incorporated to sensitize the general public about the importance of clean environment and adverse impacts of climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Punjab Agriculture Maryam Aurangzeb April Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to a ..

FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related ..

41 seconds ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other ..

Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces

5 minutes ago
 PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee co ..

PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to addres ..

10 minutes ago
 PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacul ..

PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow

19 minutes ago
 RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million ..

RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024

22 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..

1 hour ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Gr ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fuj ..

Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees

1 hour ago
 Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globa ..

Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..

1 hour ago
 G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan