UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Ambassador Calls On Governor Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Finnish ambassador calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Finland Harry Kumaranan on Tuesday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed matters of mutual interest besides bilateral trade during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Regional situation, war against terrorism, Kashmir and other issues came under discussion during the meeting.

The Governor Punjab told the diplomat that the region was in the grip of panic due to Indian war hysteria, curfew in Kashmir and oppression by Indian forces on Kashmiris, adding, Indian war hysteria was threat to regional peace.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said it was the responsibility of the world to play its role to end Indian atrocities and solve Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions. He said until Kashmir issue was resolved this region would not get peace and stability.

Related Topics

India World Governor United Nations Punjab Finland

Recent Stories

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

28 minutes ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

28 minutes ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

28 minutes ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

30 minutes ago

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conser ..

30 minutes ago

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.