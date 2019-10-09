Finnish ambassador calls on Governor Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Finland Harry Kumaranan on Tuesday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed matters of mutual interest besides bilateral trade during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Regional situation, war against terrorism, Kashmir and other issues came under discussion during the meeting.

The Governor Punjab told the diplomat that the region was in the grip of panic due to Indian war hysteria, curfew in Kashmir and oppression by Indian forces on Kashmiris, adding, Indian war hysteria was threat to regional peace.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said it was the responsibility of the world to play its role to end Indian atrocities and solve Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions. He said until Kashmir issue was resolved this region would not get peace and stability.