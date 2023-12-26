Open Menu

FIO Establishes Cell For Insurance Claims Of Karachi's Fire Incident Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 09:53 PM

FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karachi's fire incident victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) has established an emergency cell in response to recent fire incidents that occurred in Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman Muhammad Khawar Jameel has expressed concern over four major fire incidents in Karachi during the past month including the mobile Market incident and conveyed solidarity with affected traders and residents.

He urged all insurance companies to promptly address life and financial losses incurred in the recent fire incidents.

Dr Khawar Jameel has formed a committee headed by DG FIO Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui to compile detailed data on those affected by the fires and ensure swift action in processing their insurance claims. The affected individuals have been advised to register their complaints through the helpline 1082 or online at www.fio.gov.pk at the earliest, the statement said.

