Open Menu

Fiqa, Shariah Workshop Held At IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Fiqa, Shariah workshop held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Fiqa and Shariah Department, Islamia Unviersity Bahawalpur (IUB), organized a one-day workshop on Fiqa and Shariah at the varsity auditorium.

The subject of the workshop was “Research in Fiqa and Shariah”. The moderator and master trainer of the training workshop, academician of the University of Karachi, Assistant Professor Dr. Atif Aslam Rao shed light on the latest research being made by scholars on the subject of Fiqa and Shariah.

He urged research scholars to equip themselves relevant knowledge before initiating research on their subject.

“Standard knowledge with references makes a research paper authentic,” he said.

President, Fiqa and Shariah Department, IUB, Prof Dr. Saeed Sheikh urged research scholars to get knowledge of the standard urdu language and its grammar while working on their research paper. “It is noticed that some research scholars do not pay attention to the language and grammar in their research paper,” he added.

A number of senior academicians and students participated in the workshop.

Recent Stories

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

11 minutes ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

25 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

41 minutes ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

55 minutes ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

1 hour ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

1 hour ago
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

2 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

4 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan