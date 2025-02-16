Fiqa, Shariah workshop held at IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Fiqa and Shariah Department, Islamia Unviersity Bahawalpur (IUB), organized a one-day workshop on Fiqa and Shariah at the varsity auditorium.

The subject of the workshop was “Research in Fiqa and Shariah”. The moderator and master trainer of the training workshop, academician of the University of Karachi, Assistant Professor Dr. Atif Aslam Rao shed light on the latest research being made by scholars on the subject of Fiqa and Shariah.

He urged research scholars to equip themselves relevant knowledge before initiating research on their subject.

“Standard knowledge with references makes a research paper authentic,” he said.

President, Fiqa and Shariah Department, IUB, Prof Dr. Saeed Sheikh urged research scholars to get knowledge of the standard urdu language and its grammar while working on their research paper. “It is noticed that some research scholars do not pay attention to the language and grammar in their research paper,” he added.

A number of senior academicians and students participated in the workshop.