FIR against food outlet over quality compromises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Dozah Foods (snacks unit) for continuing the production and not observing the de-sealing procedure.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon on a snacks unit in Ravi Town on Saturday.

The DG said that PFA took action against the unit for "not getting the approval" prior to re-starting the production from competent authority.

He said that PFA had imposed an Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) over failure to produce the oil changing record, not covering the products and the worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, the team also witnessed an abundance of insects and flies during the raid.

He said that the use of substandard and contaminated food stuff caused health problems for consumers , especially children.

The provincial food regulatory body would close all those food businesses involved in making adulterated food, he asserted.

DG PFA requested the parents to take special care regarding their children's food. He further said that the food authority had been carrying out continuous operations to ensure provision of quality food across the province.

He appealed to the public to inform PFA on its Facebook page or toll-free number in case of witnessing adulteration or such substandard units in their surroundings.