FIR Against Husband Lodged In Woman Killing Case

Published February 24, 2022

FIR against husband lodged in woman killing case

Kuchlak Police on Thursday lodged an FIR against Kamal Achakzai for his alleged involvement in the killing of his wife

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Kuchlak Police on Thursday lodged an FIR against Kamal Achakzai for his alleged involvement in the killing of his wife.

A dead body of a woman later identified as Ambrin Shahwani was found in Kuchlak area, some 25 kilometers from the provincial capital some two days back.

As per the initial investigation into the incident, the woman was shot dead from point blank. FIR has been lodged against woman's husband Kamal Achakzai on the complaint of deceased's brother Asfandyar, SHO Kuchlak Police Station Rozi Khan Shirani said adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

>