FIR former Union Council Chairman murder registered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Hatri police have registered an FIR of the murder of former Union Council Chairman Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah alias Kamil Shah, nominating unknown persons for the killing.

The police on Friday lodged the case on the complaint of Syed Saleem Shah, brother Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

According to the complainant, his brother was going somewhere in Hatri area on April 12 when two unknown men intercepted him and shot him dead.

The police obtained CCTV footage from the area but the identities of the assailants could not be ascertained due to blurred images.

The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh also visited the site of the incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits.