FIR lodged against 6 brick-kilns, 16 tanneries warned

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sent cases to the police for registration of FIR (first information reports) against the owners of six brick-kilns for causing pollution and smog.

Also, notices were issued to owners of 16 tanneries for the same reasons.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, a team, led by District Officer (DO) Environment Waseem Ahmed Cheema, checked different areas and registered cases against six brick-kilns for not using modern zigzag technology. Cases were registered against Irfan bricks, Ittefaq bricks, Mahar bricks, Farhan bricks, Shehbaz bricks and Butt bricks.

Meanwhile, the same team issued notices under 16 PEP Act against 16 tanneries owners during checking in different areas.