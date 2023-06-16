UrduPoint.com

FIR Lodged Against 6 Brick-kilns, 16 Tanneries Warned

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FIR lodged against 6 brick-kilns, 16 tanneries warned

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sent cases to the police for registration of FIR (first information reports) against the owners of six brick-kilns for causing pollution and smog.

Also, notices were issued to owners of 16 tanneries for the same reasons.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, a team, led by District Officer (DO) Environment Waseem Ahmed Cheema, checked different areas and registered cases against six brick-kilns for not using modern zigzag technology. Cases were registered against Irfan bricks, Ittefaq bricks, Mahar bricks, Farhan bricks, Shehbaz bricks and Butt bricks.

Meanwhile, the same team issued notices under 16 PEP Act against 16 tanneries owners during checking in different areas.

Related Topics

Police Technology Same Sialkot FIR

Recent Stories

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualif ..

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, c ..

8 minutes ago
 "BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

57 minutes ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral tr ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.