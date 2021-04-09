UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR Lodged Against Cops, Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:34 PM

FIR lodged against cops, arrested

The police have lodged FIR against a police constable and a police volunteer in drug case and both have been arrested in Anayiti area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have lodged FIR against a police constable and a police volunteer in drug case and both have been arrested in Anayiti area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that information were received that a police constable identified as Irfan and a police volunteer recognized as Mamtaz were indulged in relations with drug smugglers in area lying within jurisdiction of PS Anayiti.

"District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera took notice and ordered inquiry into the matter," he said, adding that following the evidences, DPO directed to register FIR against the two and arrest them.

A special investigation team has been interrogating the accused.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur FIR

Recent Stories

UAE and Japan sign agreement to explore opportunit ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan and Belarus to boost bilateral relations ..

10 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for breach ..

20 minutes ago

Ali Zafar wishes congratulations to Babar Azam

56 minutes ago

Chinese film "Sister" continues to lead China's bo ..

12 minutes ago

UK offers shelter to ousted Myanmar ambassador

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.