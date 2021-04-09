FIR lodged against cops, arrested

The police have lodged FIR against a police constable and a police volunteer in drug case and both have been arrested in Anayiti area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have lodged FIR against a police constable and a police volunteer in drug case and both have been arrested in Anayiti area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that information were received that a police constable identified as Irfan and a police volunteer recognized as Mamtaz were indulged in relations with drug smugglers in area lying within jurisdiction of PS Anayiti.

"District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera took notice and ordered inquiry into the matter," he said, adding that following the evidences, DPO directed to register FIR against the two and arrest them.

A special investigation team has been interrogating the accused.

Further probe was underway.