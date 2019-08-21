FIR lodged against KE over three deaths

The heirs of three persons died of electrocution after allegedly touching K-Electric (KE) pole during recent rains lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the K-Electric in Darakhshan Police Station in the presence of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, according to a statement issued from Mayor's Office on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ):The heirs of three persons died of electrocution after allegedly touching K-Electric (KE) pole during recent rains lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the K-Electric in Darakhshan Police Station in the presence of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, according to a statement issued from Mayor's Office on Wednesday.

The complainants have sought action against the persons responsible for negligence under Section 322, 268/34.

Talking to the media, Wasim Akhtar said citizens could not be left on the mercy of organisations like the K-Electric.

He said FIRs should be lodged for other deaths in the city as well, adding a case would be filed in the Supreme Court in light of these FIRs.