UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR Lodged Against KE Over Three Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 3 hours ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:22 PM

FIR lodged against KE over three deaths

The heirs of three persons died of electrocution after allegedly touching K-Electric (KE) pole during recent rains lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the K-Electric in Darakhshan Police Station in the presence of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, according to a statement issued from Mayor's Office on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ):The heirs of three persons died of electrocution after allegedly touching K-Electric (KE) pole during recent rains lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the K-Electric in Darakhshan Police Station in the presence of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, according to a statement issued from Mayor's Office on Wednesday.

The complainants have sought action against the persons responsible for negligence under Section 322, 268/34.

Talking to the media, Wasim Akhtar said citizens could not be left on the mercy of organisations like the K-Electric.

He said FIRs should be lodged for other deaths in the city as well, adding a case would be filed in the Supreme Court in light of these FIRs.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court Police Station Died FIR Media From KE Rains

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives Lithuanian Ambassador credentials

21 minutes ago

Williamson, Dananjaya reported for suspect action

40 minutes ago

Steve Smith: Australia batsman ruled out of third ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistani President confers top civilian award on ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan to host Int'l Series Badminton tournament ..

40 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.