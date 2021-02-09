UrduPoint.com
FIR Lodged Against Lawyers For Attacking IHC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

FIR lodged against lawyers for attacking IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Police on Monday booked lawyers for attacking and ransacking the offices at Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Block.

A first information report (FIR) to the effect was registered at Ramna Police Station, F-8.

According to an IHC spokesperson, contempt of court proceedings would also be initiated against the lawyers namely Tasaduq Hanif, Shehla Shan Abbasi, Hammad, Umer Khayam, Ahsan Majeed Gujjar, Khalid Mehmood, Shaista Tubasam, Yasir Khan, Mrs Naheed, Mrs Afsheen, Raja Fakhar, Naseer Kiyani, Arbab Ayub Gujjar, Asadullah, Raja Zahid, Liaqat Manzoor, Naveed Malik, Khalid Taj, Shoaib Chaudhry, Meraj Tareen and Zafar Khokher.

References would be sent to the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) for cancellation of their licenses, the spokesperson said in a statement.

