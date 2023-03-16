FIR lodged against PTI Bahawalpur leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have registered FIR against a senior leader and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for conducting protest and disrupting routine traffic in Ahmadpur East area.

According to a FIR No. 184/23 registered by PS Ahmadpur East (City) district Bahawalpur under Section 154 Criminal Procedure Code with the E-Tag No. CAPE-3/15/2023-1031 dated 14th March 2023, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Abid Hussain submitted that he along with other police officials riding official police vehicle was on routine patrolling in Munir Shaheed Chowk area of Ahmadpur East City when they noticed that Ticket Holder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf identified as Shahzain Abbasi, Tehsil Sadar PTI, Hafiz Muzaffar Kareem and other PTI activists including Sajid Siraj Jalwana, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Alam, Abdul Basit, Muhammad Usman, Qamar Shehzad and Mistri Pappu having clubs and sticks came at Munir Shaheed Chowk and blocked the road.

The plaintiff further submitted that the accused burnt tyres and raised slogans and disrupted routine traffic. He said that the protesters managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that more strength of personnel of Bahawalpur district police have been deployed in important areas of the district to maintain law and order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.