UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR Lodged Against PTI MPA For Threatening Extortionist Karachi Policeman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:26 PM

FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening extortionist Karachi policeman

An FIR has been registered against PTI MPA Malik Shehzad Awan at Karachi's Ittehad Town police station for threatening a policeman who demanded extortion money from shopkeepers

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) An FIR has been registered against PTI MPA Malik Shehzad Awan at Karachi's Ittehad Town police station for threatening a policeman who demanded extortion money from shopkeepers.A video of the PS-116 MPA yelling at the policeman surrounded by a group of men believed to be shopkeepers surfaced on social media.

In the video, Awan yells at the policeman and says "I've told you nicely, told you with respect, what language do I have to speak for you to understand?"He goes on to warn him that if he or any other policeman asks any shopkeeper or resident of the area for money again, he would "take off his pants and shirt and hang him upside down from the chowk".

He also said he wouldn't let the policeman live in the area.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Social Media Money FIR From PS-116

Recent Stories

People voted out corrupt elements on July 25: Usma ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan will send its first person to space in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Elections Not Compliant With Int'l Democ ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) provides fee c ..

3 minutes ago

First Pakistani to be sent to space in 2022: Fawad ..

22 minutes ago

Fans invited to vote for Pakistan’s greatest Tes ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.