FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening extortionist Karachi policeman

An FIR has been registered against PTI MPA Malik Shehzad Awan at Karachi's Ittehad Town police station for threatening a policeman who demanded extortion money from shopkeepers

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) An FIR has been registered against PTI MPA Malik Shehzad Awan at Karachi's Ittehad Town police station for threatening a policeman who demanded extortion money from shopkeepers.A video of the PS-116 MPA yelling at the policeman surrounded by a group of men believed to be shopkeepers surfaced on social media.

In the video, Awan yells at the policeman and says "I've told you nicely, told you with respect, what language do I have to speak for you to understand?"He goes on to warn him that if he or any other policeman asks any shopkeeper or resident of the area for money again, he would "take off his pants and shirt and hang him upside down from the chowk".

He also said he wouldn't let the policeman live in the area.