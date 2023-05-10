(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :An FIR was registered against 14 persons, including PTI's provincial minister and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, under the provisions of terrorism, including arson and attempted murder at Baleli Police Station on Wednesday.

Under the provisions attempted murder and arson and terrorism, Balochistan Minister Mubeen Khan Khilji, former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, PTI Balochistan president. Dr. Munir Baloch and 14 other persons have been nominated in the FIR.

According to the police, a crackdown had been launched to arrest the accused named in the FIR.