UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR Lodged Against SOPs Violator In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:02 PM

FIR lodged against SOPs violator in Kohat

Officials of district administration while following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal along with police contingent Saturday inspected main bazaar, Charsi Bazaar and Bannu bazaar and lodged FIR against several shopkeepers over violating of corona SOPs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Officials of district administration while following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal along with police contingent Saturday inspected main bazaar, Charsi Bazaar and Bannu bazaar and lodged FIR against several shopkeepers over violating of corona SOPs.

AAC Muhammad Iqbal during his inspection fined numbers of individuals and distributed face masks among general public.

The AAC also issued warnings of strict legal action against violators of COVID-19 and appealed people to follow SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus in district.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Abdur Rehman FIR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.