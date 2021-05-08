FIR lodged against SOPs violator in Kohat

Officials of district administration while following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal along with police contingent Saturday inspected main bazaar, Charsi Bazaar and Bannu bazaar and lodged FIR against several shopkeepers over violating of corona SOPs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Officials of district administration while following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal along with police contingent Saturday inspected main bazaar, Charsi Bazaar and Bannu bazaar and lodged FIR against several shopkeepers over violating of corona SOPs.

AAC Muhammad Iqbal during his inspection fined numbers of individuals and distributed face masks among general public.

The AAC also issued warnings of strict legal action against violators of COVID-19 and appealed people to follow SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus in district.