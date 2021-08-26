UrduPoint.com

FIR Lodged Against Villager For Kills Indus Blind Dolphen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:48 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Villagers killed a blind dolphin which strayed away in search of food from the Indus River to the Baiji Minor of Pano Aqil in district Sukkur on late night of Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, a blind dolphin, in search of food, travelled from the Indus River to Baiji Minor of Pano Aqil in Sukkur, where it was trapped and killed by villagers with stones, bricks, and sticks.

The deputy conservator Wildlife Department Sukkur, Adnan Ahmed Khan, after receiving the information, reached the spot, recovered the body of dolphin.

He said it was the female blind dolphin, adding that an FIR has been registered against the villagers who killed the mammal.

