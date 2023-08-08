Open Menu

FIR Lodged Following Attack On Police Van In Badabar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 09:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :An FIR has been lodged at CTD Police Station following attack on a police mobile vehicle in the Badaber area.

The complaint was filed by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Badabir police station.

During the attack, unknown assailants opened fire on the police mobile while it was on Kohat road on August 6.

One policeman lost his life, while two others sustained injuries as a result of the gunfire.

The attack also caused damage to the police vehicle and triggered panic within the area.

