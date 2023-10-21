Open Menu

FIR Lodged In Man's Torture, Humiliation Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 10:00 PM

FIR lodged in man's torture, humiliation case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Hyderabad police have booked men in an FIR for allegedly subjecting a man to torture and humiliation.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the FIR was lodged at Phuleli police station on complaint of Erum Qureshi, sister of the alleged victim Zubair Qureshi, on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh.

He added that the FIR contained the sections 147, 149, 343, 355 and 504 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) under the crime number 138/2023.

Qureshi alleged that her brother, who was a tailor by profession, was kept hostage for 3 days during which he was constantly beaten and humiliated.

The accused even shaved his hairs and mustaches besides blackening his face. The alleged torture was also recorded in a video which was shared on social media.

The spokesman said the SSP had directed the police to arrest the accused persons.

The police are investigating the case and have launched a search for the accused.

