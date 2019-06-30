FIR of ANP leader Sartaj Khan’s murder registered

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) A local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Sartaj Khan was shot dead in Peshawar's Gulbahar area on Saturday.

A murder case against unidentified assailants has been registered in the Gulbahar Police Station, Peshawar on Sunday.

The case has been registered upon the complaint of Sartaj Gul’s brother. The FIR has been registered under section 302.

Sartaj Khan was a member of the district council from Peshawar. He was elected from Akhunabad area of the provincial capital. Khan is from Charsadda and was elected as the ANP's Peshawar city president.

Unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on the vehicle of Sartaj Khan, the Peshawar city district president of ANP, in the residential Gulbahar area, police officials said.

According to media reports, Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Gulbahar Ahmed Zunair said Khan's vehicle was fired upon twice with a 30-bore pistol.

He died on the spot.

A spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Mohammad Asim, said Khan had died by the time he was received by the facility. The ANP leader received bullet wounds on his face and chest, the spokesperson added.

The ANP leadership has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on its leader.

Peshawar Operations SSP Zahoor Babar Afridi said it seems like this is a case of targeted killing. He said Khan was sitting in the car at the time of the attack and his assailants did not steal his phone or wallet.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the murder Sartaj Khan and directed the concerned authorities for bringing the elements involved in the incident into justice.