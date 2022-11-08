UrduPoint.com

FIR Of Attack On Police Camp Registered Against 70 Dacoits In Ghotki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

FIR of attack on police camp registered against 70 dacoits in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The first information report (FIR) of an attack on a police camp in Ghotki district that killed five police cops, including a DSP and two SHOs, was registered on Tuesday against 70 dacoits, including Rahib Shar carrying Rs 1 million head-money.

SHO Obauro Asghar Awan got an FIR registered on behalf of the state against the martyrdom of DSP Obaro Abdul Malik Bhutto, SHO Mirpur Mathello Abdul Malik Kamaghar, SHO Khenjo Din Muhammad Leghari, constables Saleem Chachar and Jatoi Pitafi. The officers had gone to recover three hostages when they were attacked last Saturday night by over 150 dacoits killing five and injuring others.

SHO Raavanti Ghulam Ali Brohi, SIP Aftab Bhutto and Constable Mumtaz Soomro were injured when outlaws attacked the police camp.

