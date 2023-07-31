Open Menu

FIR Of Bajaur Blast Registered Against Unknown Militants

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

FIR of Bajaur blast registered against unknown militants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The First Information Report (FIR) of the Bajaur suicide blast, in which 46 people have been killed and more than 150 injured, was registered with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, here Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Police Station in Khar Bajaur Tehsil Niaz Muhammad Khan lodged the FIR against unknown militants under sections 302, 324, 427, and 7ATA.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team of KP police on Monday visited the blast site and collected evidence besides taking statements of the eyewitnesses and the injured persons, said SP CTD Bajaur Amjad Khan.

"The investigation team had already completed the geo-fencing of the area," he added.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Suicide SITE FIR

Recent Stories

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

55 seconds ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

8 minutes ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

20 minutes ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

21 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

21 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

28 minutes ago
BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results today

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media Council

51 minutes ago
 BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results toda ..

Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance p ..

GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance protection extension system

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan