FIR of Bajaur blast registered against unknown militants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The First Information Report (FIR) of the Bajaur suicide blast, in which 46 people have been killed and more than 150 injured, was registered with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, here Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Police Station in Khar Bajaur Tehsil Niaz Muhammad Khan lodged the FIR against unknown militants under sections 302, 324, 427, and 7ATA.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team of KP police on Monday visited the blast site and collected evidence besides taking statements of the eyewitnesses and the injured persons, said SP CTD Bajaur Amjad Khan.

"The investigation team had already completed the geo-fencing of the area," he added.