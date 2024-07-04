Open Menu

FIR Of Bajaur Blast Registered At CTD Police Station

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM

FIR of Bajaur blast registered at CTD police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) FIR of a blast targeting the vehicle of former Senator, Hidayat Ullah in Bajaur the other day was registered at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station here on Thursday.

The FIR, registered under the Terrorism Act, said former Senator Hidayat Ullah was returning from the electioneering campaign of his nephew when his vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled explosive device at 05:10 P.

M. in Dama Dola area of Bajaur district.

Five people including the former senator and his four companions were killed in the blast that completely destroyed the vehicle.

Those killed in the blast included Hidayat Ullah, Malik Irfan of Niag Banda, Nazar Din of Nawagai, Yaar Muhammad and Sami ur Rehman.

APP/vak

