FIR Of Dama Dola Blast Registered At CTD Bajaur
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The First Information Report (FIR) of a blast targeting the vehicle of former Senator, Hidayat Ullah in Bajaur the other day was registered at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, Bajaur on Thursday.
The FIR, registered under the Terrorism Act 7 ATA, 427, 302 and other sections said former Senator Hidayat Ullah was returning from the electioneering campaign of his nephew, Najibullah in PK-22 when his vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device at 05:10 P.M. in Dama Dola area of Bajaur district.
Five people including the former senator and his four companions were killed in the blast that completely destroyed the vehicle.
Those who were killed in the blast included Hidayat Ullah, Malik Irfan of Niag Banda, Nazar Din of Nawagai, Yaar Muhammad and Sami ur Rehman.
