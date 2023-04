SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The First Information Report (FIR) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at Kabal has been registered by the police.

FIR was registered on the complaint of Station House Officer, CTD, Akraam Khan at Kabal CTD police station under various charges including murder, attempt to murder, and terrorism sections 302, 324, 353, and 427.