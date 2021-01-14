FIR register to recover lost minor: Shireen M Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the abduction of the child in wahdat Colony Taxila Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the abduction of the child in wahdat Colony Taxila Police Station .

In her message, Dr Mazari said that the police has started its efforts for searching for the lost minor.

According to the FIR registered by the father of a minor, around 8 years old has been lost yesterday evening from the nearby home.

The Police was investigating the matter.