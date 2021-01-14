FIR Register To Recover Lost Minor: Shireen M Mazari
Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the abduction of the child in wahdat Colony Taxila Police Station .
In her message, Dr Mazari said that the police has started its efforts for searching for the lost minor.
According to the FIR registered by the father of a minor, around 8 years old has been lost yesterday evening from the nearby home.
The Police was investigating the matter.