FIR Registered Against 23 Accused On Attacking Police, Bailiff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:28 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Rangpur police Muzaffargarh have registered FIR against 23 persons, 20 of them women, after they allegedly attacked court bailiff and police when they reached there to arrest some accused in compliance with court orders.
Accused Muhammad Ilyas, his two unknown accomplices and twenty women attacked the bailiff Naveed Sajid, Kashif, Khursheed, ASI Imtiaz and other police officials.
Accused inflicted injuries on head and ribs of bailiff Kashif with pair of scissors. Rangpur police have registered FIR against 23 accused and started investigations.