FIR Registered Against A Private Hospital Over Newborn Death

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

FIR registered against a private hospital over newborn death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Friday registered a case regarding the death of a newborn child who died due to alleged negligence of the doctors and staff at a private hospital.

According to the police spokesman, an initial report has been registered with Police station Banni on the complaint of the child's father in which he alleged that a female doctor at the hospital negligently truncated his child throat during delivery .

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Al-Khidmat Razi Hospital Dr Muhammad Usman Zafar has said that the birth of a child in the hospital took place in a normal way without any operation.

He said that it was certain for several months that the child would not be able to survive at birth while parents were informed about the inherited disease four months ago.

