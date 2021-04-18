FIR registered against disrespecting statue of 'King Priest' at Moenj-Jo-Daro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :An First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown persons, who made an attempt to dishonour a statue of 'King Priest' at the site of Moen-Jo-Daro here on Sunday.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Culture department, an FIR had been lodged at Airport Police Station, Larkana.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman had vehemently condemned the disrespect for 'King Priest' at the Moen-Jo-Daro site.

He said that the statue of King Priest was the identification of Sindh's thousand-year-old culture.

He said that the provincial government and provincial culture department had completely failed to preserve the culture of Sindh.

He also demanded the resignation from Sindh Culture Minister over the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that a picture on the social media is viral in which unknown persons are giving moutza, which is a sign of insulting someone, to the statue of King Priest.