UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR Registered Against Disrespecting Statue Of 'King Priest' At Moenj-Jo-Daro

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

FIR registered against disrespecting statue of 'King Priest' at Moenj-Jo-Daro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :An First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown persons, who made an attempt to dishonour a statue of 'King Priest' at the site of Moen-Jo-Daro here on Sunday.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Culture department, an FIR had been lodged at Airport Police Station, Larkana.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman had vehemently condemned the disrespect for 'King Priest' at the Moen-Jo-Daro site.

He said that the statue of King Priest was the identification of Sindh's thousand-year-old culture.

He said that the provincial government and provincial culture department had completely failed to preserve the culture of Sindh.

He also demanded the resignation from Sindh Culture Minister over the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that a picture on the social media is viral in which unknown persons are giving moutza, which is a sign of insulting someone, to the statue of King Priest.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Social Media Larkana SITE Sunday FIR From Government Airport

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

2 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.