FIR registered against Mian Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab police on Saturday registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif over a complaint, filed by a citizen, Jameel Saleem, for maligning the state institutions.

The police said that the case against the PML-N leader had been registered at the Township Police Station Lahore under sections including 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 500 1–B.