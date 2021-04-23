FIR registered against police officials in sukkur

An FIR was registered against the SHO Khohra and others for molesting a girl working for an NGO here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :An FIR was registered against the SHO Khohra and others for molesting a girl working for an NGO here on Friday.

The case was registered against Station House Officer Khohra Aijaz Magsi, Head Constable Qurban Shahani, policemen Naseer Ujjan and Allahwadhayo, and one Nazeer Ujjan after the completion of the inquiry report by SP Headqaurters Nowsherwan Ali Chandio, who accused them of molesting NGO worker Tahamina Khiliji.