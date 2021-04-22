UrduPoint.com
FIR Registered Against Step- Father For Beating A Child

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:55 PM

FIR registered against step- father for beating a child

An FIR has been launched against the step-father of innocent child who was beaten badly due to eating a fruit without his permission during Iftar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :An FIR has been launched against the step-father of innocent child who was beaten badly due to eating a fruit without his permission during Iftar.

According to details revealed by the Child Protection Center Spokesperson, police has taken action against the accused namely Naveed in the limits of Thana Bani and registered an FIR under the corporal law.

Police arrested Muhammad Naveed when video went viral on social media against child corporal punishment.

Innocent 8 year old child Muhammad Tayyab was beaten by his step-father due to eating a banana during Iftar.

