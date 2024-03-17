Open Menu

FIR Registered Against Two Doctors In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 10:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Two doctors have been booked in an FIR in the case relating to the death of a housemaid whose dead body was found hanging in a washroom of the house where he worked.

According to details, B-Section police registered the FIR on the complaint of Habibullah Samejo, uncle of deceased 20 years old Abdul Rehman Samejo.

The complainant stated that his nephew worked in the house of Dr Naeem Babur and Dr Mehwish in Latifabad unit 5 for the last 5 years.

He added that the deceased also worked at the clinic of Dr Mehwish which was located in the premises of her home.

Samejo said he received a call from Dr Saddam, another family member of the accused, early on Saturday morning, that he was told about death of his nephew.

He added that he was asked to collect the dead body from Hilal-e-Ahmer hospital in Latifabad.

He stated that when he reached the hospital Dr Saddam informed him that his nephew had committed suicide by hanging himself in the washroom at around 11.30 pm on March 15.

The complainant blamed employers of his nephew for taking his dead body to the hospital for postmortem without informing him or other family members.

According to him, he also posed the same question to Dr Saddam but the doctor could not satisfy him with a valid reply.

He alleged that his nephew was killed in the house of Dr Naeem Babur and Dr Mehwish and requested the police to conduct an investigation.

