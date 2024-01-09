Open Menu

FIR Registered Against Unknown In Bajaur Police Van Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM

FIR registered against unknown in Bajaur police van blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) SHO police station Wara Mamund Zarif Khan on Tuesday lodged an FIR against unknown terrorists with Counter Terrorism police station in a blast on a police van in district Bajaur the other day.

According to the FIRs, the police van was targeted with an IED planted on a roadside when it was carrying police officials for polio duty in the Belot Farsh area of Tehsil Mamund, district Bajaur.

As a result of the blast, five police personnel embraced martyrdom while 34 others including a passerby woman sustained injuries. The police van was damaged in the blast.

