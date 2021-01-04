Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari on Monday expressed disappointment over the vandilization of the heirs of a deceased woman at Nishtar Hospital Multan

A spokesperson for the Nishtar Hospital said that on the application of MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari, First Information Report (FIR) was registered under 148, 149, 186, 427, 353 and 337 H2 sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Cantt Police station against the heirs of a deceased woman for vandalizing the ward after her death due to Covid-19.

He informed that a woman named Shirifaan BIBi was admitted in ward no 12 on December 24 with Coronavirus suspicion adding that she was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ward 28) when her condition deteriorated on January 2.

She passed away on 5;30 pm on the same day, the spokesperson said and added that around a dozen heirs reached the hospital along with sticks and stared manhandling the medical gear of the ward.

Later, they smashed windows of the wards blaming the staff on duty that their patient died of their negligence, he stated.

After a short while, they restored to aerial firing which created panic among the other patients and their attendants, he maintained.

NMU security team lead by Chief Security officer, Capt (rtd) Sabahut Sher Khan reached the spot after being altered and controlled the situation, he concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that heirs of the deceased alleged that she died due to negligence of the Nishtar doctors and staff.