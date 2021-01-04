UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR Registered Against Woman's Heirs In Nishtar Hospital Vandalism

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:38 PM

FIR registered against woman's heirs in Nishtar Hospital vandalism

Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari on Monday expressed disappointment over the vandilization of the heirs of a deceased woman at Nishtar Hospital Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari on Monday expressed disappointment over the vandilization of the heirs of a deceased woman at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

A spokesperson for the Nishtar Hospital said that on the application of MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari, First Information Report (FIR) was registered under 148, 149, 186, 427, 353 and 337 H2 sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Cantt Police station against the heirs of a deceased woman for vandalizing the ward after her death due to Covid-19.

He informed that a woman named Shirifaan BIBi was admitted in ward no 12 on December 24 with Coronavirus suspicion adding that she was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ward 28) when her condition deteriorated on January 2.

She passed away on 5;30 pm on the same day, the spokesperson said and added that around a dozen heirs reached the hospital along with sticks and stared manhandling the medical gear of the ward.

Later, they smashed windows of the wards blaming the staff on duty that their patient died of their negligence, he stated.

After a short while, they restored to aerial firing which created panic among the other patients and their attendants, he maintained.

NMU security team lead by Chief Security officer, Capt (rtd) Sabahut Sher Khan reached the spot after being altered and controlled the situation, he concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that heirs of the deceased alleged that she died due to negligence of the Nishtar doctors and staff.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Firing Police Died Same Lead January December Women FIR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

56 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

56 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

56 minutes ago

US Authorities to Boost Security for Lawmakers Ami ..

3 minutes ago

Iran has started enriching uranium to 20 percent: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.