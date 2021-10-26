FIR registered for not displaying price list

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday visited Jhanda Chichi bazaar and inspected the price lists issued by the district administration to ensure the implementation of the provincial government's orders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Tuesday visited Jhanda Chichi bazaar and inspected the price lists issued by the district administration to ensure the implementation of the provincial government's orders.

The DC, along with Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nousheen Israr, also inquired the customers about the rates of various edible items, including meat, milk, dairy products, bakery items, eggs, sugar, rice, flour, vegetables and other daily use items.

During checking, one shop was sealed, and FIR was registered against the owner for not displaying the price list.

The DC also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the violator.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.