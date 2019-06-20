FIR registered over facebook posts

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur police have registered FIR against an accused for allegedly posting posts on facebook, negatively propagating against the state and state institutions.

Police sources said here that Kotwali police station located in Bahawalpur city had lodged FIR against the accused under 16 MPO and other sections who was identified as Zulqarnain son of Muhammad Shafi, the resident of Mahallah Sadiqpura, Bahawalpur city.

Police constables including Sufian Ali, Shamsher Ali and Liaquat Ali submitted that they along with police driver, Tanveer Ahmed riding official vehicle were on routine patrolling duty in Gari Ganj Bazaar when an informer informed them that a person sitting at a shop near Jamia Mosque Sadique had been posting negative posts against Pakistan, the government and the state institutions.

The plaintiff further narrated that they reached the spot and took the Metrrolla mobile phone set owned by the accused into custody. They said that facebook ID of the accused was open on his mobile phone, having posts against the state and state institutions. They submitted application to SHO, PS Kotwali, requesting him to lodge FIR against the accused.

The police have registered FIR against the accused. Further probe was underway.