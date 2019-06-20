UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR Registered Over Facebook Posts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:41 AM

FIR registered over facebook posts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur police have registered FIR against an accused for allegedly posting posts on facebook, negatively propagating against the state and state institutions.

Police sources said here that Kotwali police station located in Bahawalpur city had lodged FIR against the accused under 16 MPO and other sections who was identified as Zulqarnain son of Muhammad Shafi, the resident of Mahallah Sadiqpura, Bahawalpur city.

Police constables including Sufian Ali, Shamsher Ali and Liaquat Ali submitted that they along with police driver, Tanveer Ahmed riding official vehicle were on routine patrolling duty in Gari Ganj Bazaar when an informer informed them that a person sitting at a shop near Jamia Mosque Sadique had been posting negative posts against Pakistan, the government and the state institutions.

The plaintiff further narrated that they reached the spot and took the Metrrolla mobile phone set owned by the accused into custody. They said that facebook ID of the accused was open on his mobile phone, having posts against the state and state institutions. They submitted application to SHO, PS Kotwali, requesting him to lodge FIR against the accused.

The police have registered FIR against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Mobile Facebook Driver Vehicle Bahawalpur FIR Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 June 2019

27 minutes ago

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

10 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

10 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

10 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.