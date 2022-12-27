UrduPoint.com

FIR To Be Lodged Against Maulana Hidayat-ur- Rehman, Says Farah Azeem

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 09:47 PM

FIR to be lodged against Maulana Hidayat-ur- Rehman, says Farah Azeem

Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Tuesday said that a First Information Report (FIR) would be lodged against protesters of 'Haq Do Tehreek', especially Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman allegedly responsible for the martyrdom of a policeman in Gwadar.

In a statement issued here, she said that one demonstrator opened fire on the police personnel, due to the incitement, causing his martyrdom.

In a statement issued here, she said that one demonstrator opened fire on the police personnel, due to the incitement, causing his martyrdom.

The spokesperson said that the incident was very sad and condemnable as the police force showed restraint despite the attempts of provocation.

She maintained that the purpose of the incitement was to sabotage the atmosphere of peace and negotiations, adding that the civil society of Gwadar was also condemning the behavior of unjustified provocation by the Haq-Do Tehreek leadership.

