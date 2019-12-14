Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government is taking every possible step to rid the country of crippling polio virus.In a tweet on Saturday, she said we are all united and determined for a healthy Pakistan

The special assistant appealed the people to play their role in polio eradication by fully supporting the polio eradication campaign.

She noted that it is essential that the children get vaccination against polio. In this regard, more awareness is being created amongst the masses.She said the polio vaccination will guarantee a healthy Pakistan.Firdous Ashiq Awan said the polio workers deserve appreciation who, despite being the victim at the hands of extremists, are discharging their responsibilities with full devotion.