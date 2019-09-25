Firdous Ashiq Awan a mental torture for public, Talal Chaudhary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary has said that Firdous Ashiq Awan is mental torture for the public

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary has said that Firdous Ashiq Awan is mental torture for the public.According to media reports, Talal Chaudhary said while talking to media on the occasion of Maryam Nawaz hearing that Imran khan's visits of America and Washington are suspicious while it's just for prolonging his rule.

PTI government deliberately struck deal on Kashmir while no problem from dengue to Kashmir has been resolved by this government as they are selected, he added.