Firdous Ashiq Awan admitted to PIMS hospital due to cardiac pain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pecial Assistant to PM on Broadcasting and Information Firdous Ashiq Awan was admitted to Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences on Tuesday upon complain of cardiac pain

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) : Special Assistant to PM on Broadcasting and Information Firdous Ashiq Awan was admitted to Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences on Tuesday upon complain of cardiac pain.Due to chest pains, the minister was instantly shifted to the hospital.PIMS spokesman said that Firdous Ashiq Awan was admitted to the coronary care unit.