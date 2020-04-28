Firdous Ashiq Awan becomes top trend on Twitter

(@fidahassanain)

The Twitteratis have started an interesting political debate over removal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting. Some people say that the real team member has arrived after failure of the government team and others say that she has been removed due to Corruption.

Some people say that the “real team” has arrived after failure of the incumbent team.

Others say that she has been ousted from the office due to corruption.

However, Firdous Ashiq Awan and her previous team at Press Information Department say that the allegations of corruption leveled against her are fake and that it is order of the ‘Captain’ to just surrender which she has obeyed.

Some others say that the statements show as if they are not running the affairs of a government rather they are playing cricket match.

The Twitteratis are sharing very interesting pictures to describe their reaction on removal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on information and broadcasting.