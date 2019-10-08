UrduPoint.com
Firdous Ashiq Awan Calls On Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minter's Office here Tuesday

Matters relating to mutual interest, measures taken for providing relief to the masses, and various welfare projects were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Minister and Special Assistant to PM strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought the Kashmir case as Ambassador of Kashmir at every forum in an effective manner. The Modi government has crossed all limits of violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

International community will have to take practical measures for stopping the Indian barbarity in Occupied Kashmir, he said adding, the world will have to play its due role by considering the Kashmir as a human rights issue rather than a piece of land.

He said that accountability of corrupt elements without any discrimination guaranteed progress and prosperity of the country.

The CM said the government was the custodian of national exchequer and all resources were being spent on the people's welfare. The government would continue its journey of masses' wellbeing, he added.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that effective legislation for removing the hurdles in the way of providing relief to the masses was a self-evident proof of the Punjab government's performance. Reforms in various sectors would ensure the social security of marginalised society, she said.

People had no interest in the dead horses as they rejected the stance of opposition, she added.

