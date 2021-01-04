(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has condoled the death of senior journalist and columnist Rauf Tahir who died of cardiac arrest here on Monday.

In her condolence message, she paid glowing tributes to the veteran journalist, adding that Rauf Tahir was a bright star of the universe of journalism and his journalistic services would be remembered forever.

She said his readers were saddened by his untimely departure.

Dr. Firdous prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant sustenanceto the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.