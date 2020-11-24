UrduPoint.com
Firdous Ashiq Awan Condoles With MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:03 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan offered condolence with Member National Assembly Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar on the death of his wife at Jakhar House Layyah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan offered condolence with Member National Assembly Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar on the death of his wife at Jakhar House Layyah.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, she expressed sorrow and grief and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Deputy Commissioner Layyah Azfar Zia, District President PTI Layyah Iftikhar Babar Khitran and AC Layyah Niaz Ahmed Mughal were also present on the occasion.

