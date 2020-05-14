Firdous Ashiq Awan grabbed “information ministry” through lobbying, says Fawad Chaudhary

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has made this revelation in an interview, saying that Asim Saleem Bajwa will be a good help to Federal Minister Shibli Faraz.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan grabbed her position as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting through lobbying, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said here on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhary said Firdous Ashiq Awan was not eligible for the post she was holding due to her lobbying.

“It is not sufficient that you just grab a position but it is all about your eligibility,” said Fawad Chaudhary in an interview to an international news organization.

Fawad Chaudhary said the government and Prime Minister Office faced huge damage because of Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan as she was holding very important office for a year.

“She should have been removed so earlier from the office as she held it for almost a year,” said Fawad Chaudhary, adding that she damaged the ruling PTI.

Talking about Shibli Faraz and General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chaudhary said that Bajwa would support Federal Minister Shibli Faraz.

“Asim Saleem Bajwa knows how to deal with the affairs related to the press and he is who established information system,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was removed from her office couple of few weeks ago.