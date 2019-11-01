Firdous Ashiq Awan issued fresh contempt notice

(@fidahassanain)

IHC accepted her unconditional apology in one notice and sought her reply in another one.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) The Islamabad High Court on Friday issued fresh contempt notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq over her remarks against pending cases.

IHC Chief Justice was hearing the contempt case but issued her fresh contempt notice for her remarks about pending cases in the courts. The CJ directed Awan to visit the district courts along with representatives of the bar and asked her to appear again on Tuesday.

"You will be taen to the bar by the representatives," the CJ remarked. He also remarked that the special assistant was being taken to see the conditions under which the judges and the lawyers are working.

"This is because of the judiciary but due to the 30 years of neglect by the administration," the CJ further remarked.

"Go and see that the courts have been set up in shops," CJ Minallah said. "These are the courts where the problems of the common people are taken up," the CJ observed. These courts, the CJ said, even do not have toilets.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan requested the court to fix her case after the Tuesday because of the cabinet's meeting but the CJ rejected her plea.

At this, the CJ remarked: " You hold your cabinet meeting there in the district courts so you could see the conditions there,". The CJ said that he would have never issued her notice but he issued her notice to show her the conditions of the courts.

While talking about why the show cause notice was issued, Chief Justice Minallah said he would have never issued her the

“I am sure that the prime minister must have not asked you to give such a statement," The CJ remarked while addressinig Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The CJ snubbed the special assistant for issuing a statement against the bail granted to former premier Nawaz Sharif in a press conference.

“You spoke about a sub judice matter which is why you were issued a notice,” Chief Justice Minallah told Awan.

He added that Awan was heading an important portfolio and was working for a prime minister who believed in upholding the law. The right of a fair trial was affected due to her statement, he said.

Later, Chief Justice Minallah directed the special assistant to read out the court rolls, which were read aloud by Awan.

He also told the special assistant that the health reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were submitted by medical board’s formed by the government.

“I am proud of the judges of this court,” said the chief justice. He also informed that IHC has disposed of the most cases within the year.

On Tuesdy, a IHC division bench granted eight-week bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds and directed him to deposit Rs 2 million as surety bonds.

The court passed the order on petition moved by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif seeking suspension of seven-year sentence awarded earlier to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference. Soon after the bail of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N w took the streets, danced on drum beat and distributed sweets among them.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also appeared on tv to do an unwarranted press conference on the verdict of the Islamabad High Court.

During her press conference, She said the government would want to see such speedy trials for all the under-trial prisoners anad in all cases.

"This new trend will be applicable to all cases," she said while expressing her hope regarding cases of all prisoners.

She also said that in the past, there was no such precedent that the executive was asked to take responsibility for the health of a prisoner. She gave this statement in reference of judges' questions during hearing of Nawaz Sharif's bail matter.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif currently at Services Hospital secured his bails from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively.